wrestling / News
Various News: Video of Becky Lynch Training With John Kavanagh, TJP Heading to PWR
July 11, 2019 | Posted by
– MMA trainer John Kavanagh posted video to YouTube of his training session with Becky Lynch after WrestleMania 35:
– TJP is on hiw way to Manila for a PWR show. The WWE alum posted to Instagram to announce that he will be heading to the Philippines for PWR: Homecoming, as you can see below:
