Various News: Video of Becky Lynch Training With John Kavanagh, TJP Heading to PWR

July 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– MMA trainer John Kavanagh posted video to YouTube of his training session with Becky Lynch after WrestleMania 35:

– TJP is on hiw way to Manila for a PWR show. The WWE alum posted to Instagram to announce that he will be heading to the Philippines for PWR: Homecoming, as you can see below:

