Various News: Video of Edge & Beth Phoenix Training With Revival From Last Year, AEW Refs Post Picture Online
March 12, 2020 | Posted by
– JAPW has posted video of Edge, Beth Phoenix and The Revival training last year for WrestleMania. You can see the video, which was released last month by JAPW, below. It is described as follows:
Roughly a year ago Edge, Beth, Natalya, and the Revival trained with the JPWA students and Dr. Tom Prichard in preparation for Wrestlemania. This is from JPWA Connections Episode #5 (First Class Finale)
– AEW referee Bryce Remsburg shared the following picture of the AEW referees goofing off backstage:
No Inner CIRCLE, no Death TRIANGLE is as ruthless as this Referee RHOMBUS. #AEWDynamite #AEWSaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/P98TPjvPWg
— Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) March 12, 2020
