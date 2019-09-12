wrestling / News
Various News: Video of NWA Tag Team Championships Change, WOW Taping in LA Next Weekend, AAW Feature on Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament
September 12, 2019 | Posted by
– The NWA has released the full match from ROH that saw the NWA Tag Team Championships change hands. You can see the video below, which saw Royce Isaacs and Thom Latimer defeat Villain Enterprises for the titles.
– PWInsider reports that WOW – Women of Wrestling will tape more TV content at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles on September 18th.
– AAW released a featurette looking at the 2019 Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament:
More Trending Stories
- Impact Wrestling Talent Reportedly Not Happy With Management Over Killer Kross Situation
- Bruce Prichard on Sid Vicious Threatening to Sue WWF in 1997 Over Contract Dispute
- More on WWE Planning Announce Changes: Michael Cole to Smackdown, More
- Triple H on How NXT Will be Its Own Distinct Brand on USA, Says 205 Live Will Move More Towards NXT