Various News: Video of NWA Tag Team Championships Change, WOW Taping in LA Next Weekend, AAW Feature on Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament

– The NWA has released the full match from ROH that saw the NWA Tag Team Championships change hands. You can see the video below, which saw Royce Isaacs and Thom Latimer defeat Villain Enterprises for the titles.

– PWInsider reports that WOW – Women of Wrestling will tape more TV content at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles on September 18th.

– AAW released a featurette looking at the 2019 Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament: