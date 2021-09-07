wrestling / News

Various News: Video Preview for MLW Fusion Alpha, ROH Weekly TV Highlights

September 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
MLW Fusion Alpha 2

– MLW debuted a new promo clip for Fusion Alpha. The upcoming miniseries debuts on Wednesday, September 22 at 7:00 pm EST on YouTube. It will also air on beIN Sports on Saturdays and Mondays. You can check out the promo clip below:

– Ring of Honor released the following highlights for the latest weekly episode of ROH TV:



