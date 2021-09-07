wrestling / News
Various News: Video Preview for MLW Fusion Alpha, ROH Weekly TV Highlights
September 7, 2021 | Posted by
– MLW debuted a new promo clip for Fusion Alpha. The upcoming miniseries debuts on Wednesday, September 22 at 7:00 pm EST on YouTube. It will also air on beIN Sports on Saturdays and Mondays. You can check out the promo clip below:
– Ring of Honor released the following highlights for the latest weekly episode of ROH TV:
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Adam Cole’s AEW Debut At All Out, WWE’s Reaction
- Note On WWE Talents Who Were In Chicago For AEW All Out Weekend, Former WWE Star Backstage
- Is Bryan Danielson & Adam Cole to AEW This Generation’s Hall & Nash to WCW?
- Note On Why Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall Was Where It Was On The AEW All Out Card