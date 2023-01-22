Various News: Viewership Down For Latest Young Rock, Daniel Garcia Is Keeping Leather Pants, Latest Thunder Rosa Vlog

– Spoiler TV reports that last night’s episode of Young Rock was down in viewership from the one that aired last week. The show had 1.411 million viewers, up from the last week’s 1.428 million.

The rating in the key 18-49 demographic was 0.3, the same as last week.

– Even though Daniel Garcia lost to Action Andretti on last night’s AEW Rampage, he plans to keep the leather pants Sammy Guevara gave him.

He wrote: “Nahhhh losing to Action Andretti is crazy wtf. I really put those pants on tho..keeping them.”

Nahhhh losing to Action Andretti is crazy wtf. I really put those pants on tho..keeping them — Daniel Garcia (@GarciaWrestling) January 21, 2023

– The latest Thunder Rosa vlog is now online.