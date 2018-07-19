Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Vince McMahon Hypes New Ronda Rousey Figure, Impact Previews Eddie Edwards vs. Tommy Dreamer

July 19, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Vince McMahon took to Twitter on Thursday to promote the newly-announced Ronda Rousey WWE action figure, which was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con. You can see his post below:

– Here is an Impact video previewing the Eddie Edwards vs. Tommy Dreamer match at Slammiversary this weekend:

