Various News: Vince McMahon Hypes New Ronda Rousey Figure, Impact Previews Eddie Edwards vs. Tommy Dreamer

– Vince McMahon took to Twitter on Thursday to promote the newly-announced Ronda Rousey WWE action figure, which was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con. You can see his post below:

.@RondaRousey’s first #WWE action figure is officially The Baddest Toy on the Planet. pic.twitter.com/L8zCYIzCUf — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 19, 2018

– Here is an Impact video previewing the Eddie Edwards vs. Tommy Dreamer match at Slammiversary this weekend: