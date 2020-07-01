Various News: Vince Russo Jokes About The Last of Us Part II, Nikki Bella Reveals Pregnancy Lotion Routine, Peyton Royce Baking Video

– Former WWE, TNA, and WCW booker Vince Russo appeared in a new video that’s surfaced online where he jokes about and denies having anything to do with the new game, The Last of Us Part II. Please note, the clip below features Russo spoiling a major moment and reveal within the game. Watch the clip at your own risk.

I’m not sure what the story is behind why Vince Russo made this video clip. If I were to guess, it was a Cameo video request by a fan.

– Nikki Bella released a new video on The Bella Twins YouTube channel revealing her lotion and oil routine to prevent stretch marks and itching for her pregnancy. You can view that video below.

– Peyton Royce released a new vlog where she does some baking with cinnamon. You can check out that video below.