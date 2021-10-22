Various News: Vince Russo Says He Had Final Exchange With Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling Highlights, Zelina Vega Wishes Her Subjects Good Morning

– In a post on Twitter, Vince Russo said he had a ‘final exchange’ with Vince McMahon and plans to share details at some point.

He wrote: “After knowing Vince McMahon for 30 years & having great success w/him during my time at WWE–yesterday he & I had our FINAL EXCHANGE. It’s an unfortunate story & sad in many ways, but, Closure is good. Not ready to discuss now, but I will be. Where?”

Russo previously worked with WWE last month on a project for Peacock.

– Zelina Vega, the new Queen of WWE, wished her royal subjects a good morning on Twitter.

Good morning my loyal subjects! La Reina.. Your majesty has awaken from her royal slumber. It is a good day. As I wish? Ya damn right.

-Queen Zelina #NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/qaGxDjgFo2 — 👑 Ɋㄩ乇乇几 乙乇ㄥ丨几卂 👑 (@TheaTrinidad) October 22, 2021

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV: