Various News: Vince Russo Says He Had Final Exchange With Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling Highlights, Zelina Vega Wishes Her Subjects Good Morning
– In a post on Twitter, Vince Russo said he had a ‘final exchange’ with Vince McMahon and plans to share details at some point.
He wrote: “After knowing Vince McMahon for 30 years & having great success w/him during my time at WWE–yesterday he & I had our FINAL EXCHANGE. It’s an unfortunate story & sad in many ways, but, Closure is good. Not ready to discuss now, but I will be. Where?”
Russo previously worked with WWE last month on a project for Peacock.
– Zelina Vega, the new Queen of WWE, wished her royal subjects a good morning on Twitter.
Good morning my loyal subjects!
La Reina.. Your majesty has awaken from her royal slumber. It is a good day.
As I wish? Ya damn right.
