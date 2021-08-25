Various News: Virgil Sets Up Autograph Booth On Vince McMahon’s Walk of Fame Star, Highlights From Last Night’s WWE NXT, This Week’s Episode of The Bump

– Virgil set up an autograph table on top of Vince McMahon’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He posted photos of the set up and wished McMahon a happy birthday. McMahon turned 76 yesterday.

He wrote: “Happiest bday to my 2nd fave Vincent aka Vincenzo aka the Gorgonzola Godfather to my unborn children aka the All Mighty Appetizer to my Beef. Today’s hustle will be dedicated to you. My only wish for your bday is for you to get my video game #meatsaucemadness and stuff yourself with the most gourmet OG in the game. Sending love from the man with the biggest breadstick in the back to the man with the biggest meatballs. Love ya.”

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT:

– This week’s episode of The Bump is now online, featuring Riddle, Roman Reigns and Damian Priest.