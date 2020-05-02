Various News: Virtual Wrestling Book Convention Streaming This Weekend, Ken Shamrock Book Now Available

FITE.TV will and other social media platforms stream the first virtual wrestling book convention this weekend. PWInsider reports that the convention will stream on FITE, Faceook and other platforms, with the following schedule of authors and personalities doing fan Q&As:

May 2nd

9:00 AM – Keith Elliot Greenberg (Author of Ric Flair & Freddie Blassie books, plus upcoming Too Sweet: Inside the Indie Wrestling Revolution)

9:30 AM – Jason Presley (Author of Great Wrestling Venues)

10:00 AM – Wes Maidment (Author of upcoming Bearpaws & Bodyslams: Life Wildman Dave McKigney; Candian wrestler/promoter known for having wrestlers work with actual bears)

10:30 AM – Dan Murphy (PWI Senior Editor known for PWI 500, author of various wrestling books)

11:00 AM – Scott Teal (Author of countless wrestling books, founder of Crowbar Press)

11:30 AM – Richard Vicek (Dick the Bruiser’s biographer)

12:00 PM – Mark James (Memphis Wrestling historian)

12:30 – Brennon Martin (Author of “Teeny” Christine Jarrett’s biography)

1:00 PM – Bertrand Hebert (Author of the new Andre the Giant biography, co-author of Pat Patterson’s Autobiography)

1:30 PM – LIVE FROM UK – Jimmy Wheeler (Wrestling historian)

2:00 PM – Greg Oliver (Canadian sports writer & author, SLAM!)

2:30 PM – Nikita Breznikov (Former manager of Nikolai Volkoff, Co-author of When it was Real)

3:00 PM – Tracey Smothers (Wrestler)

3:30 – Nathan Hatton (Author of Thrashing Seasons)

4:00 PM – Swoggle w/ Ian Douglass (Co-author of Buggsy McGraw’s: Brute Power, Dan Severn’s Realest Man in the Room, Swoggle Autobiography Life is Short and So AM I)

4:30 PM – DDP (Former WCW Heavyweight Champion, Wrestler, Creator of DDP Yoga, & Author of Autobiography)

5:30 PM – Al Isaacs (Comedian, Founder of Scoops Wrestling)

6:00 PM – Michael Holmes (ECW Press Senior Editor)

6:30 PM – Kenny Bolin (Wrestling manager & autobiographer of “I Probably Screwed you Too”)

7:00 PM – Danny Davis (Wrestler & bad guy referee)

7:30 PM – Pat Laprade (Author of Maddog, Midgets & Screw Jobs)

8:00 PM – Evan Ginzberg (Author, Associate Producer; The Wrestler & 350 Days)

8:30 pm- GLOWs California Girl Sunny w/ autobiographer Scott Stevens

9:00 PM – Kenny Casanova (Co-author of Kamala, Dangerous Danny Davis, Tito Santana, Brutus Beefcake, Vader, & Sabu autobiographies)

9:30 PM – Tom Hankins (Author of The Mat, the Mob, & the Music)

10:00 PM – Bill Apter (Famous magazine & media man, wrestling interviewer, and comb-over personality)

10:30 PM – Jake Shannon (Author of Billy Robinson biography, Catch trainer)

11:00 PM – MASKED REPUBLIC – Lil Cholo (Lucha Underground) & Kevin Kleinrock (Lucha enthusiast & merch monger)

11:30 PM – John Cosper (Author of Blugrass Bawlers, Co-Author of David Schultz & Tracy Smothers autobiographies)

11:59 PM – Mad Man Pondo (Wrestler)

May 3rd

9:00 AM – LIVE FROM AUSTRIA – Gernot Freiberger (CWA & Austrian wrestling historian)

9:30 AM – Duke “The Dumpster” Droese (Wrestler)

10:00 AM – LIVE FROM IRELAND – Paul O’Brien (Jim Ross’ Autobiographer)

10:30 AM – Men on A Mission’s OSCAR (Wrestling manager)

11:00 AM – Cowboy Scott Casey & author Nick Masci (Scott Casey: One Last Ride)

11:30 AM – Pete Bregman (Bledtime Stories – Wrestling Coloring Books, Wrestle Emoji)

12:00 AM – Mark Fleming (Author of It’s Wrestling, Not Rasslin’)

12:30 AM – GLACIER with a Major Media Announcement! (Wrestler)

1:00 PM – LIVE FROM FINLAND – Michael Majalahti (Crowbar Press Author)

1:30 PM – Michael Kingston (Creator of Headlocked Comics; comic books created by wrestlers!)

2:00 PM – Hurricane Helms (Wrestler & Superhero at large)

2:30 PM – RD Reynolds (Author of WrestleCrap & The Death of WCW)

3:00 PM – John Crowther (Writer/ Co-founder Squared Circle Comics)

3:30 PM – Leapin’ Lanny Poffo aka The Genius (Wrestler)

4:00 PM – LIVE FROM NASTYVILLE – “Nasty Boy” Knobs (Wrestler)

4:30 PM – ECW PANEL: Sabu, Justin Credible & Joel Gertner

5:00 PM – Mystery Guest

5:30 PM – Mister Hughes (Wrestler)

6:00 PM – Gangrel (Wrestler)

6:30 PM – Shockmaster aka Typhoon aka Tugboat (Wrestler)

7:00 PM – Koko B Ware (Wrestler)

8:00 PM – Dutch Mantell (Wrestler, manager, author of two books on his life)

8:30 PM – Sid Vicious (Ruler of the world… Former WWF & WCW Heavyweight Champion ~ Legendary wrestler who promises not to no-show)

9:00 PM – ODB & Mystery Guest?

