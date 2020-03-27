Various News: Voice Actor Wants To Work With AEW, Lineup For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling, Free Match Featuring The Butcher and the Blade

– Voice actor Kyle Hebert, best known as the narrator and adult Gohan for Dragon Ball Z, stated on Twitter that he wants to work with AEW. After he posted a video of himself performing Fozzy’s “Judas”, a fan said he should narrate something for the company.

He replied: “Believe me man, I’m DYING to voice some sort of thing for AEW.”

– Powerslam.TV has released a free match from Empire State Wrestling, featuring The Butcher and the Blade vs. Eddie Kingston and Homicide.

– Here’s the lineup for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV:

* Josh Alexander vs. Eddie Edwards

* Moose talks about TNA

* Sami Callihan addresses Impact Wrestling

* Rich Swann does an at-home interview