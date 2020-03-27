wrestling / News
Various News: Voice Actor Wants To Work With AEW, Lineup For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling, Free Match Featuring The Butcher and the Blade
– Voice actor Kyle Hebert, best known as the narrator and adult Gohan for Dragon Ball Z, stated on Twitter that he wants to work with AEW. After he posted a video of himself performing Fozzy’s “Judas”, a fan said he should narrate something for the company.
He replied: “Believe me man, I’m DYING to voice some sort of thing for AEW.”
– Powerslam.TV has released a free match from Empire State Wrestling, featuring The Butcher and the Blade vs. Eddie Kingston and Homicide.
– Here’s the lineup for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV:
* Josh Alexander vs. Eddie Edwards
* Moose talks about TNA
* Sami Callihan addresses Impact Wrestling
* Rich Swann does an at-home interview
TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! @Walking_Weapon vs. @TheEddieEdwards @TheMooseNation talks TNA @TheSamiCallihan addresses IMPACT Wrestling
An interview at home with @GottaGetSwann! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/5uhxJXaSQf
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 25, 2020
