Various News: Voting Open For ROH Best Of 2019, Expo Lucha Details

– Fans can vote in Ring of Honor’s “Best of 2019” awards until Saturday, January 11 at midnight. Results will be revealed the week after. The categories are: Wrestler of the Year, Tag Team of the Year, Faction of the Year, Best New Star, Favorite Future of Honor Star, Best Entrance, Best Finisher, Holy S— Moment of the Year, and Match of the Year.

– Details on Masked Republic’s Expo Lucha are below. The event will be held on Aug. 15-16 at the old ECW Arena in Philadelphia.