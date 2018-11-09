Various News: Wade Barrett Teases Lucha Underground Gimmick, MLW Fightland Sets Attendance Record

– Wade Barrett posted to Twitter to tease what may be his gimmick in Lucha Underground. Barrett, who made a surprise appearannce at the end of the season four finale, posted the following. While this may be coincidental, the line is a paraphrasing of Ezekiel 25:17 (“And you will know I am the Lord when I lay my vengeance upon you”), which is quoted by Samuel L. Jackson’s Jules Winnfield in Pulp Fiction.

You will know my name as The Lord. https://t.co/M7EQDGD5QA — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) November 8, 2018

– Court Bauer noted on Twitter that last night’s MLW Fightland show in Chicago set an attendance record for the indy promotion. The show featured matches taped for future episodes of MLW: Fusion.