Various News: Wale Says He Is A Fan of Big E, Top 5 Impact Wrestling Inter-promotional Showdowns, Paul Heyman Apologizes To Kayla Braxton
– In a post on Twitter, rapper Wale revealed that he’s a fan of Big E, calling him a future WWE champion. This followed Big E thanking him for his new theme song.
Big E wrote: “I was a @Wale fan well before anyone cared to know my name. Eternally grateful to get to come out to a living legend’s music.”
Wale replied: “We stan the future WWE champ. U know I got u for life bro RNC.”
We stan the future WWE champ. U know I got u for life bro RNC https://t.co/KwvIEYVRTo
— Wale (@Wale) December 5, 2020
– Impact Wrestling posted a new video looking at the top five inter-promotional showdowns.
– During today’s episode of Talking Smack, Paul Heyman apologized to Kayla Braxton for how Roman Reigns treated her on Smackdown.
