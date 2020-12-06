Various News: Wale Says He Is A Fan of Big E, Top 5 Impact Wrestling Inter-promotional Showdowns, Paul Heyman Apologizes To Kayla Braxton

– In a post on Twitter, rapper Wale revealed that he’s a fan of Big E, calling him a future WWE champion. This followed Big E thanking him for his new theme song.

Big E wrote: “I was a @Wale fan well before anyone cared to know my name. Eternally grateful to get to come out to a living legend’s music.”

Wale replied: “We stan the future WWE champ. U know I got u for life bro RNC.”

We stan the future WWE champ. U know I got u for life bro RNC https://t.co/KwvIEYVRTo — Wale (@Wale) December 5, 2020

– Impact Wrestling posted a new video looking at the top five inter-promotional showdowns.

– During today’s episode of Talking Smack, Paul Heyman apologized to Kayla Braxton for how Roman Reigns treated her on Smackdown.