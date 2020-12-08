wrestling / News

Various News: Washington Football Uses Adam Cole Meme, Britt Baker Comments, Latest Episode of ROH Week By Week

December 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NXT TakeOver - WarGames - Adam Cole, AEW

– The NFL Washington Football Team Twitter account posted an Adam Cole meme following the team’s victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The meme showed the famous clip of Keith Lee tackling Adam Cole off the entrance ramp in NXT. This later gained the attention of Cole’s girlfriend, AEW wrestler Dr. Britt Baker. Dr. Baker is from Pittsburgh and is a Steelers fan. You can view that exchange below.

– Ring of Honor released a new episode of ROH Week by Week today, featuring an update on Final Battle 2020 and more. That video is available below.

