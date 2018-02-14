wrestling / News
Various News: Watch Tenille Dashwood’s ROH Debut Match For Free, Top 10 WWE Smackdown Moments, Which female Superstar would you want to be your Valentine?
February 14, 2018 | Posted by
– Here is the latest ROH free match, featuring Tenille Dashwood & Mandy Leon vs. Stacy Shadows & Kelly Klein…
– Here are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE Smackdown…
– WWE.com has a poll up right now asking the WWE Universe, “Which female Superstar would you want to be your Valentine?” Here is the breakdown…
25%- Alexa Bliss
* 14%- Becky Lynch
* 10%- Mandy Rose
* 8%- Sasha Banks
* 4%- Carmella
* 6%- Charlotte Flair
* 4%- Asuka
* 5%- Bayley
* 4%- Mickie James
* 2%- Lana
* 3%- Liv Morgan
* 2%- Paige
* 1%- Naomi
* 1%- Natalya
* 3%- Nia Jax
* 1%- Ruby Riott
* 1%- Sarah Logan
* 1%- Dana Brooke
* 1%- Sonya Deville
* 5%- Other