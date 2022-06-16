wrestling / News
Various News: WCW Classic Content Drop Coming to WWE Network & Peacock, XFL Partnering With BreakAway Data
June 16, 2022
– PWInsider reports that Peacock and WWE Network will have a classic content drop last week. The drop is expected to feature some vintage WCW TV episodes. Most recently, the classic content drops have been older episodes of WWF Superstars or house show footage, so this will be the first drop in a while it didn’t feature some vintage WWF material.
– The latest XFL reboot has announced a partnership with BreakAway Data to utilize the company’s suite of products and advisory services to enhance XFL player development and technology strategy. You can view a clip on the announcement below:
