wrestling / News

Various News: We The Independent Announces Unionize Workshop, Full Kazuchika Okada and SANADA 2016 Match

September 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
We Are Independent

– We The Independent is holding a Unionize workshop next month in London. The organization, which was co-founded by David Starr, announced on Twitter today that the workshop will take place on October 29th from 10 AM to 5 PM local time and is open to any professional wrestler who wants to attend:

– NJPW released the following full match from NJPW Wrestling Dontaku in 2016 between Kazuchika Okada and SANADA:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW Wrestling Dontaku, We Are Independent, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading