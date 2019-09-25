wrestling / News
Various News: We The Independent Announces Unionize Workshop, Full Kazuchika Okada and SANADA 2016 Match
September 25, 2019 | Posted by
– We The Independent is holding a Unionize workshop next month in London. The organization, which was co-founded by David Starr, announced on Twitter today that the workshop will take place on October 29th from 10 AM to 5 PM local time and is open to any professional wrestler who wants to attend:
🚨UPDATE🚨
We can officially confirm details on our labour organising workshop with @LondonIWW
It will be on the 29th of October at May Day rooms from 10 am to 5 pm near London Blackfriars station
Welcome to ANY pro wrestling worker who wishes to attend#UNIONIZE pic.twitter.com/nFzgpFg4Eg
— We The INDEPENDENT (@wetheindie) September 25, 2019
– NJPW released the following full match from NJPW Wrestling Dontaku in 2016 between Kazuchika Okada and SANADA:
