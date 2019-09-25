Various News: We The Independent Announces Unionize Workshop, Full Kazuchika Okada and SANADA 2016 Match

– We The Independent is holding a Unionize workshop next month in London. The organization, which was co-founded by David Starr, announced on Twitter today that the workshop will take place on October 29th from 10 AM to 5 PM local time and is open to any professional wrestler who wants to attend:

🚨UPDATE🚨 We can officially confirm details on our labour organising workshop with @LondonIWW It will be on the 29th of October at May Day rooms from 10 am to 5 pm near London Blackfriars station Welcome to ANY pro wrestling worker who wishes to attend#UNIONIZE pic.twitter.com/nFzgpFg4Eg — We The INDEPENDENT (@wetheindie) September 25, 2019

– NJPW released the following full match from NJPW Wrestling Dontaku in 2016 between Kazuchika Okada and SANADA: