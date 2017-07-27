 

Various News: This Week’s After Impact, New Brock Lesnar Shirt at House Show

July 27, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Paul Heyman announced on Twitter that a a limited-edition Brock Lesnar t-shirt will be available at this weekend’s house show in Detroit at the Joe Louis Arena. Samoa Joe faces Brock Lesnar in WWE’s last event at the venue:

– Here is the latest episode of After IMPACT. Josh Mathews and Tyrus take a look at Thursday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling:

