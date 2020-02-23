Various News: West Jet Loses Liv Morgan’s Luggage, Big Show Answers Rapid Fire Questions From Stone Cold, This Week’s MLW Fusion

– Liv Morgan revealed on Twitter that West Jet lost her luggage when she was flying, and she needs it back before Monday.

She wrote: “On a side note, @West Jet I’m gonna need my bag back before Monday Night Raw. Please and thank you. Do I just show up to raw naked or……… lol jk, I’ve always got my gear on.”

On a side note, @WestJet I’m gonna need my bad back before Monday Night Raw. Please and thank you. — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) February 22, 2020

Do I just show up to raw naked or……… lol jk, I’ve always got my gear on hand😊 — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) February 22, 2020

– WWE has posted a new video in which Big Show answers rapid fire questions from Stone Cold Steve Austin.

– The latest episode of MLW Fusion is now online. Here’s the lineup:

*Ross Von Erich vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor.

*Erick Stevens vs. Douglas James.

*King Mo in action.