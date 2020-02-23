wrestling / News
Various News: West Jet Loses Liv Morgan’s Luggage, Big Show Answers Rapid Fire Questions From Stone Cold, This Week’s MLW Fusion
– Liv Morgan revealed on Twitter that West Jet lost her luggage when she was flying, and she needs it back before Monday.
She wrote: “On a side note, @West Jet I’m gonna need my bag back before Monday Night Raw. Please and thank you. Do I just show up to raw naked or……… lol jk, I’ve always got my gear on.”
On a side note, @WestJet I’m gonna need my bad back before Monday Night Raw. Please and thank you.
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) February 22, 2020
Do I just show up to raw naked or……… lol jk, I’ve always got my gear on hand😊
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) February 22, 2020
– WWE has posted a new video in which Big Show answers rapid fire questions from Stone Cold Steve Austin.
– The latest episode of MLW Fusion is now online. Here’s the lineup:
*Ross Von Erich vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor.
*Erick Stevens vs. Douglas James.
*King Mo in action.
