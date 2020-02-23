wrestling / News

Various News: West Jet Loses Liv Morgan’s Luggage, Big Show Answers Rapid Fire Questions From Stone Cold, This Week’s MLW Fusion

February 22, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Liv Morgan WWE Raw

Liv Morgan revealed on Twitter that West Jet lost her luggage when she was flying, and she needs it back before Monday.

She wrote: “On a side note, @West Jet I’m gonna need my bag back before Monday Night Raw. Please and thank you. Do I just show up to raw naked or……… lol jk, I’ve always got my gear on.

– WWE has posted a new video in which Big Show answers rapid fire questions from Stone Cold Steve Austin.

– The latest episode of MLW Fusion is now online. Here’s the lineup:

*Ross Von Erich vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor.
*Erick Stevens vs. Douglas James.
*King Mo in action.

