Various News: Will Ospreay Documentary Now Available on Amazon Prime, Updated NJPW World Tag League & BoSJ Point Standings

– A new documentary on the career of Will Ospreay, titled Ospreay: The Rise of an International Pro Wrestler, is now available on Amazon Prime. Here’s the full announcement from the film’s official Twitter account:

From today, OSPREAY will be available to watch on Amazon Prime. For full details, please read below. pic.twitter.com/sRtmBl95Tj — OSPREAY | 暗殺者のフライト (@OspreayFilm) November 20, 2020

– Here are the latest point standings for the NJPW World Tag League and Best of the Super Junior tournaments following yesterday’s Night 5 event:

World Tag League 2020

EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi; Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb; Juice Robinson & David Finlay; SANADA & Shingo Takagi; Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.; Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa; Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano (2-1; 4pts)

Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI (1-2; 2pts)

Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens; Toa Henare & Hiroshi Tanahashi (0-3; 0pts)

Best of the Super Junior 27

El Desperado, Robbie Eagles Taiji Ishimori, SHO, Ryusuke Taguchi, Hiromu Takahashi, Master Wato (2-1; 4pts)

BUSHI (1-2; 2pts)

DOUKI, Yuya Uemura (0-3; 0pts)