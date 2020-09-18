wrestling / News

Various News: Will Ospreay Has Deleted His Twitter Account, Name Added To Bloodsport, Match Set For Next UWN PPV

September 18, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Will Ospreay has officially deleted his account on Twitter. Ospreay was the subject of controversy during the #SpeakingOut movement this past summer, when he was accused of blackballing British wrestler, Pollyanna, who retired from the wrestling business in December 2016. Pollyanna had accused a friend of Ospreay’s, Scott Wainwright, of sexual assault, which was believed to be related.

Ospreay is making his return to NJPW this weekend as part of the G1 Climax.

– Erik Hammer has been added to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport on October 11.

– A match between Danny Limelight and Kevin Martenson has been added to the September 22 UWN Primetime Live show.

