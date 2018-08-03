Quantcast

 

Various News: Will Ospreay Recalls Receiving Multiple Contract Offers in 2015, All In Theme Song Revealed

August 3, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Will Ospreay posted to Twitter recalling when he received contract offers from WWE, NJPW, and TNA all during 2015. Ospreay, who ended up signing with NJPW, posted:

– Cody has announced that Downstait’s “All In” will be the official theme song for the All In show. You can listen to it here on iTunes.

