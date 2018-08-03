wrestling / News
Various News: Will Ospreay Recalls Receiving Multiple Contract Offers in 2015, All In Theme Song Revealed
August 3, 2018
– Will Ospreay posted to Twitter recalling when he received contract offers from WWE, NJPW, and TNA all during 2015. Ospreay, who ended up signing with NJPW, posted:
– Cody has announced that Downstait’s “All In” will be the official theme song for the All In show. You can listen to it here on iTunes.
Here it is! One of the official songs for @ALL_IN_2018 @DownstaitBand strikes again!
