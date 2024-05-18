– Willow Nightingale responded to a user on social media calling her cringe for her post-match interview at today’s STARDOM Flashing Champions event. As noted, Nightingale defended her title against Tam Nakano at the event in Yokohama, Japan.

She wrote in response to the user who called her cringe, “Cringe is just your authentic self coming out and your outward self trying to suppress that. Grow up, get over it” You can view that response below:

