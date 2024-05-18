wrestling / News

Various News: Willow Nightingale Embraces Her Cringe Self, Maven Recalls His First WWE Action Figure

May 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Worlds End Willow Nightingale Image Credit: AEW

– Willow Nightingale responded to a user on social media calling her cringe for her post-match interview at today’s STARDOM Flashing Champions event. As noted, Nightingale defended her title against Tam Nakano at the event in Yokohama, Japan.

She wrote in response to the user who called her cringe, “Cringe is just your authentic self coming out and your outward self trying to suppress that. Grow up, get over it” You can view that response below:

– Former WWE Superstar Maven released a video on his first WWE action figure:

