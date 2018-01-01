Various News: Women’s Royal Rumble Competitor Count Revealed on Raw, Jessie Godderz’ Series Returns For Season Two

– The number of competitors in the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble has been revealed. Kurt Angle announced on Raw that the match will work under the same rules as the men’s Royal Rumble match and will, like that bout, will feature thirty competitors.

– The second season of Tainted Dreams, which features former Impact star Jessie Godderz, is now available on Amazon Prime. Lisa Marie Varon, the former Victoria, appears on the new season as a parole officer for Godderz’ character.