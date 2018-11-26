Various News: Women’s Tag Match Takes Place After Raw, Dragon Lee Set For MLW Debut

– The women of Raw teamed up for a match after Raw went off the air. PWInsider reports that Ronda Rousey, Bayley, Natalya, Sasha Banks, and Ember Moon defeated The Riott Squad, Tamina, and Nia Jax in the match. Rousey won by forcing Liv Morgan to tap out to the armbar.

– Court Bauer announced on Twitter that Dragon Lee will make his MLW debut on December 13th in Miami. Lee will also appear at the company’s show on the 14th: