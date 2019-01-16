Various News: World of Sport Announces International TV Deals, WOW Stars To Live-Tweet Premiere Episode on Friday

– In a post on Twitter, World of Sport Wrestling announced new international TV deals, including distribution in India on DSport, across Africa with Star Times and in Poland with Fightklub. They also said that their episodes will be available worldwide on Dailymotion. They will announce a US distribution deal soon.

– AXS TV has announced that WOW stars Abilene Maverick, Stephy Slays and Samantha Smart will live-tweet this Friday’s debut episode of Women of Wrestling at 9 PM ET.

WOW Superheroes Abilene Maverick, Stephy Slays, and Samantha Smart unleash a social media smackdown, as they take over Twitter to live tweet the premiere of the groundbreaking all-female wrestling promotion WOW – Women Of Wrestling—making its AXS TV debut on Friday, January 18 at 9pE/6pP.

WOW viewers can follow along with the trio online @wow_abilene, @wow_stephanie, and @wow_samsmart, delivering hard-hitting commentary and witty insight covering an epic evening that includes third-generation wrestling superstar Tessa Blanchard making her WOW debut; as well as Stephy Slays in a fierce showdown with The Beast; Abilene Maverick in a sizzling singles match with Fire; WOW bombshells “The All Natural” Khloe Hurtz and Eye Candy in an intense battle of beauty and brawn; and a highly-anticipated rematch as reigning WOW Champion Santana Garrett once again puts her title on the line against WOW legend Jungle Grrrl in a stunning main event that is sure to have fans talking.

Fans can tweet along using #ASKaSuperhero and by following #WOWSuperheroes.