Various News: WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 103, TNA Impact Highlights
September 7, 2024
– WOW – Women of Wrestling released the following full episode:
Lana Star’s world implodes! 💥 She’s on a mission to uncover the culprit behind her outrageous hotel bill and vows revenge! The ring explodes with action as The Classmaster and Samantha Smart’s mystery partner face the Fierce Sisters. Chantilly Chella & Holidead battle Las Bandidas. And the ultimate showdown: a TAG TEAM TITLE match to settle the hotel bill drama once and for all!
– TNA released the following video highlights for this week’s Impact:
