wrestling / News
Various News: WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 21 Video, Red Carpet Rumble on UWN TV
February 11, 2023 | Posted by
– The full video for WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 21 is now available:
– This weekend’s 600th episode of Championship Wrestling TV for the United Wrestling Network (UWN) will feature the 30-man Red Carpet Rumble. The winner will receive a guaranteed title shot for the UWN Championship.
Don’t miss our 6️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th episode of #ChampionshipWrestling THIS weekend, featuring the 2023 #RedCarpetRumble! pic.twitter.com/vQiWFXniza
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) February 10, 2023