wrestling / News

Various News: WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 21 Video, Red Carpet Rumble on UWN TV

February 11, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WOW - Women of Wrestling Episode 21 Image Credit: WOW Television Enterprises, LLC

– The full video for WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 21 is now available:

– This weekend’s 600th episode of Championship Wrestling TV for the United Wrestling Network (UWN) will feature the 30-man Red Carpet Rumble. The winner will receive a guaranteed title shot for the UWN Championship.

UWN, WOW-Women Of Wrestling

