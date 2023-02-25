wrestling / News
Various News: WOW-Women of Wrestling Episode 23 Video, Weekend UWN TV Lineup
February 25, 2023 | Posted by
– The full YouTube video is now available for WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 23:
– Here is the weekend UWN Championship Wrestling TV lineup:
* Willie Mack vs. Zicky Dice
* Sledge vs. EJ Sparks
* J-Rod vs. Candygirl
* Levi Shapiro & Rob McKnight vs. Lord Crewe & El Primohenio
