Various News: WOW-Women of Wrestling Episode 23 Video, Weekend UWN TV Lineup

February 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WOW - Women of Wrestling Episode 23 Image Credit: WOW Television Enterprises, LLC

– The full YouTube video is now available for WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 23:

– Here is the weekend UWN Championship Wrestling TV lineup:

* Willie Mack vs. Zicky Dice
* Sledge vs. EJ Sparks
* J-Rod vs. Candygirl
* Levi Shapiro & Rob McKnight vs. Lord Crewe & El Primohenio

