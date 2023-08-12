– The full video for WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 47 is now available:

– NWA is streaming the Cares For Cooper Event, which can be viewed below:

It’s been one-year since the Fourth of July tragedy in Highland Park. Cooper Roberts, an 8-year-old wounded during the incident, inspired NWA President and fellow Highland Park resident Billy Corgan to host “HP Cares for Cooper,” a community charity event for Cooper and his family. During this event, Highland Park community members were treated to a slew of exciting matches, including several matches that we’ll be sharing with you today: NWA United States Tag Team Champions The Country Gentlemen defend against the SVGS, women’s wrestling legend Angelina Love takes on Ruthie Jay, Chicago’s own Joe Alonzo teams with “Polish Power” Mario Pardua against Thrillbilly Silas Mason & Alex Taylor, 2023 Crockett Cup winners Knox & Murdoch faces Daisy Kill & Talos, and NWA World Television Champion Thom Latimer defends against Jay Bradley of the Fixers!

– Impact Wrestling released the following highlights for this week’s episode:







