wrestling / News
Various News: WrestleCon Set to Return for WrestleMania 39 Weekend, Big Time Wrestling Convention in Ohio, Preview of Eddie Kingston on Hey! EW
– WrestleCon has announced that it will be returning for next year’s WrestleMania Weekend in Los Angeles, California for WrestleMania 39.
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/8ewBKwpPG1
— WrestleCon – LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) April 8, 2022
– Bobby Fulton announced that there will be a Big Time Wrestling convention today in Chillicothe, Ohio:
TOMORROW! TOMORROW! TOMORROW!
Plenty of tickets will be available at the door! Don’t miss this great event! Tickets start at $20 and are available at https://t.co/7vqKPUo7m7! pic.twitter.com/i0itwzzuel
— Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) April 8, 2022
– Eddie Kingston will be the guest on tomorrow’s Hey! EW with RJ City. You can check out a preview below:
📺 TOMORROW MORNING, @MadKing1981 joins host @RJCity1 for a new episode of Hey! (EW). Set your alarms for the crack of dawn! ⏰
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 pic.twitter.com/haLdgwj1Wd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 9, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Becky Lynch, Joey Janela & More Comment on Tony Khan’s Statement About Anti-AEW Bots
- Tony Khan Claims That Many Negative AEW Opinions Online Aren’t Real People, Khan Issues Statement
- Notes On Working Relationship Between AAA and AEW Regarding Tag Titles
- Jim Ross On Vince McMahon & Donald Trump Storyline At WWE WrestleMania 23, What Trump Was Like Backstage