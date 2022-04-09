wrestling / News

Various News: WrestleCon Set to Return for WrestleMania 39 Weekend, Big Time Wrestling Convention in Ohio, Preview of Eddie Kingston on Hey! EW

April 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WrestleCon 2022 Image Credit: WrestleCon

– WrestleCon has announced that it will be returning for next year’s WrestleMania Weekend in Los Angeles, California for WrestleMania 39.

– Bobby Fulton announced that there will be a Big Time Wrestling convention today in Chillicothe, Ohio:

– Eddie Kingston will be the guest on tomorrow’s Hey! EW with RJ City. You can check out a preview below:

