Various News: WrestleCon Tickets Now On Sale, NJPW World Tag League Standings, Free Match From DEFY Wrestling

– Wrestlecon tickets will go on sale this afternoon at 2 PM ET. You can get yours by clicking here. Items on sale include:

*Tickets for the Friday and Saturday Wrestlecon convention sessions.

*Wrestlecon’s Wrestlemania Sunday “Mania Preshow Tailgate”

*The annual Sunday Brunch, which features a number of wrestling personalities telling Wrestlemania memories and more.

*The 2019 Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow, which is traditionally one of the best events all Wrestlemania week.

– Here are the updated 2019 NJPW World Tag League standings:

EVIL & SANADA (13-1): 26 pts

David Finlay & Juice Robinson (12-2): 24 pts

Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa (12-2): 24 pts

Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI (10-4): 20 pts

Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi (9-6): 18 pts

Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer (8-6): 16 pts

Toru Yano & Colt Cabana (8-6): 16 pts

KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi (8-6): 16 pts

Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls (7-6): 14 pts

Shingo Takagi & El Terrible (6-8): 12 pts

Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (6-8): 12 pts

Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan (4-10): 8 pts

Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma (4-11): 8 pts

Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks (3-11): 6 pts

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare (2-12): 4 pts

Manabu Nakanishi & Yuji Nagata (1-13): 2 pts

– Powerslam.tv has released a free match from DEFY Wrestling featuring Lio Rush vs. Davey Richards: