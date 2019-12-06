wrestling / News
Various News: WrestleCon Tickets Now On Sale, NJPW World Tag League Standings, Free Match From DEFY Wrestling
– Wrestlecon tickets will go on sale this afternoon at 2 PM ET. You can get yours by clicking here. Items on sale include:
*Tickets for the Friday and Saturday Wrestlecon convention sessions.
*Wrestlecon’s Wrestlemania Sunday “Mania Preshow Tailgate”
*The annual Sunday Brunch, which features a number of wrestling personalities telling Wrestlemania memories and more.
*The 2019 Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow, which is traditionally one of the best events all Wrestlemania week.
– Here are the updated 2019 NJPW World Tag League standings:
EVIL & SANADA (13-1): 26 pts
David Finlay & Juice Robinson (12-2): 24 pts
Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa (12-2): 24 pts
Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI (10-4): 20 pts
Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi (9-6): 18 pts
Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer (8-6): 16 pts
Toru Yano & Colt Cabana (8-6): 16 pts
KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi (8-6): 16 pts
Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls (7-6): 14 pts
Shingo Takagi & El Terrible (6-8): 12 pts
Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (6-8): 12 pts
Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan (4-10): 8 pts
Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma (4-11): 8 pts
Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks (3-11): 6 pts
Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare (2-12): 4 pts
Manabu Nakanishi & Yuji Nagata (1-13): 2 pts
– Powerslam.tv has released a free match from DEFY Wrestling featuring Lio Rush vs. Davey Richards:
