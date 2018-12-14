Various News: WrestlePro Working Wrestlemania 35 Week, Luke Hawx Appearing In Netflix Film,

PWInsider reports that WrestlePro will run an event on the Wednesday night of Wrestlemania 35 week (April 3, 2019) at the Rahway Rec Center in Rahway, NJ. The show is called “Does Funny Equal Money” and features Santino Marella, Colt Cabana, The BWO (Blue Meanie and Mike “Nova” Bucci), KM, Fallah Bahh, Kikutaro, Team Tremendous, Allie, Rosemary, Swoggle and more. You can find more information here.

– WrestlePro will debut in Alaska on April 20 at the Sullivan Arena in Anchorage, the first major non-WWE event in the State in 17 years. The event includes Mick Foley, Johnny Impact, Chris Adonis, Swoggle, Colt Cabana, KM, Fallah Bahh, Sonjay Dutt, Katarina Leigh, MJF, Taya Valkyrie, Pat Buck, Mario Bokara, Dan Maff, John Walters, The Heavenly Bodies, Bobby Wayward, Anthony Bowens, Matt Macintosh and more. It includes a meet and greet at 5 PM with belltime at 7 PM. The Mick Foley meet and greet is capped at 250 tickets with pre-sales availalbe now. Tickets are also on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

– Luke Hawx completed filming his role in a Netflix sci-fi film that stars Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, directed by Henry Joost and Reil Schulman. He also booked a role in a Super Bowl commercial. His promotion Wildcat Sports will run an event on December 25 in Metaire, LA. You can find details here.