wrestling / News
Various News: Wrestler Injured At AEW Dark: Elevation Taping, Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Latest Ronda on the Road
December 29, 2022 | Posted by
– Independent wrestler Rosario Grillo noted that he broke his fibula last night and will be out of action for 3-5 months. Grillo is a Nightmare Factory student and worked last night’s AEW Dark: Elevation tapings.
Broke my fibula last night.
See y'all in 3-5 months. pic.twitter.com/5WSU9QLjDK
— Rosario Grillo (@rgrilloTSF) December 29, 2022
– Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling will look at the best of 2022 and will also feature the year-end awards. Tonight’s Impact in 60 will look at Mickie James.
– The latest Ronda Rousey vlog, Ronda on the Road, is now online.
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Comments On Dax Harwood’s Plea To Work Things Out With The Elite
- Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara Stripped Of AAA Mixed Tag Championships
- Booker T Weighs In On Possibility of CM Punk Returning To AEW, Punk’s Challenge If He Does
- JBL on Missing a Chance to Reference TNA’s Aces & Eights During Poker Segment on WWE Raw