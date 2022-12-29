wrestling / News

Various News: Wrestler Injured At AEW Dark: Elevation Taping, Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Latest Ronda on the Road

– Independent wrestler Rosario Grillo noted that he broke his fibula last night and will be out of action for 3-5 months. Grillo is a Nightmare Factory student and worked last night’s AEW Dark: Elevation tapings.

– Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling will look at the best of 2022 and will also feature the year-end awards. Tonight’s Impact in 60 will look at Mickie James.

– The latest Ronda Rousey vlog, Ronda on the Road, is now online.

