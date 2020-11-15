Various News: Wrestlers Pulled From Dragon Gate Event, Free Wrestlemania Match, Kalisto Celebrates Birthday

– Dragon Gate has announced that Shuji Kondo, Ultimo Dragon and Jason Lee have been pulled from the Kobe Pro Wrestling Festival after showing high fevers. The event was set to happen tomorrow. As a result of this news, the Open the Twin Gate titles are vacant. YAMATO will team with Kota Minoura, replacing Jason Lee, to take on BxB Hulk and KAI to determine new champions.

– WWE has released a free match from Wrestlemania XXVII, featuring Triple H vs. The Undertaker.

– Kalisto turns 34 today and WWE wished him a happy birthday on Twitter.

