Various News: Wrestling Revolver Season Finale Show Set for Dec. 3, Mance Warner Gets a New Drinking Buddy

– Pro Wrestling Revolver made the following announcement on its Season Finale show scheduled for December 3:

Wrestling Revolver: Season Finale with talent from New Japan, AEW, IMPACT!

ProWrestlingRevolver.com – Wrestling Revolver brings hard-hitting, high-flying wrestling action from New Japan, AEW, IMPACT and more to Horizon Event Center, 2100 NW 100th ST in Clive, Iowa on Saturday, December 3 for “Season Finale.”

Join the meet and greet at 6 p.m. and bell time at 8 p.m. Tickets available at RevolverTICKETS.com.

See IMPACT Wrestling X-Division champion Trey Miguel’s challenge for Revolver World champion JT Dunn at bit.ly/treyxjt!

In a Hell of War match, AEW’s Sw3rve Strickland takes on IMPACT Wrestling’s Rich Swann (See Sw3rve’s comments at bit.ly/hellofwar).

Revolver Remix champion Alex Shelley vs. Masha Slamovich (see Alex call Masha out at bit.ly/shelleyremix).

AEW’s Rey Fenix vs. Zach Wentz (see Zach’s comments at bit.ly/zachfenix).

The Unit’s Allie Katch vs. JesSICKa in an Iowa Death Match (see how it happened at bit.ly/alliexsick)!

Also featuring: Revolver Tag champions The OGK (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett), New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Rocky Romero, former IMPACT Wrestling X-Division champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Steve Maclin, DadScout (Dan the Dad, “Manscout” Jake Manning), 1 Called Manders, Billie Starkz

Get tickets now at RevolverTICKETS.com. “Season Finale” airs LIVE on FITE and will be available on FITE +.