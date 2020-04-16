Various News: Wrestling Trademark Filed for ‘The Conquistadors,’ Zack Ryder Tries New WWE Ice Cream Sandwiches, ROH Live Streaming PCO vs. Mark Briscoe

– PWInsider reports that a trademark was filed this month relating to professional wrestling for “The Conquistadors.” It was filed on April 10 by Robert Meyer of Pennsylvania.

The trademark description for the term read that it was for “Professional wrestling contests, sports entertainment, live character art performance, character development, theatrical performances, Video distribution.”

Previously, Jose Luis Rivera and Jose Estrada Sr. wrestled as Los Conquistadores in WWF back in the 1980s. Other teams have used the gimmick in WWE later on, including Edge and Christian back in 2000. I’m not sure if this is in reference to that old tag team or a different gimmick for The Conquistadors.

– Ahead of his release getting announced this week by WWE, former WWE Superstar Zack Ryder released a new vlog on his Major WF Podcast channel where he taste tests the Good Humor WWE ice cream cookie sandwiches. You can check out that video below.

– ROH is going to be streaming the PCO vs. Mark Briscoe match from Bound by Honor 2019 later today on YouTube. The stream will start at 9:00 pm EST and will be available in the player below.