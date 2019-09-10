wrestling / News
Various News: WWE 2K20 Online Campaign to Help Fight Blood Cancer, MLW Fusion Episode 74 Video
September 10, 2019 | Posted by
– The official Twitter account for the WWE 2K20 game has announced a campaign to help fight blood cancer. 2K Games is partnering with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society for the campaign. 2K Games will donate up to $500,000 to LLS.
In honor of #WWE2K20 cover Superstar @WWERomanReigns we’re partnering with @LLSusa to #FightBloodCancer! Retweet this tweet and @2K will donate $2 to LLS up to $500K. Terms: https://t.co/YmO4wTuxR9 Looking to donate? Visit https://t.co/PvKPOAirXi pic.twitter.com/dF7v8XNCVR
— #WWE2K20 (@WWEgames) September 10, 2019
– MLW has released episode 74 of Fusion TV. You can check out that video for the latest episode below.
