Various News: WWE 2K20 Online Campaign to Help Fight Blood Cancer, MLW Fusion Episode 74 Video

September 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE 2K20 Becky Lynch Roman Reigns Charlotte, 2K Towers Mode

– The official Twitter account for the WWE 2K20 game has announced a campaign to help fight blood cancer. 2K Games is partnering with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society for the campaign. 2K Games will donate up to $500,000 to LLS.

– MLW has released episode 74 of Fusion TV. You can check out that video for the latest episode below.

MLW, WWE 2K20, Jeffrey Harris

