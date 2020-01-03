wrestling / News
Various News: WWE Alumna Cameron Returning to the Ring, ROH Releases Jushin Liger vs. Bryan Danielson Match
– Former WWE star Cameron, aka Ariane Andrew, is making her return to the ring after almost four years. Effy announced that Andrew will hit the ring for his Big Gay Brunch show, which takes place in association with GCW during WrestleMania weekend.
Cameron’s match was a WWE house show on March 6th, 2016 when she teamed with Tamina and Naomi in a losing effort against Alicia Fox, Paige & Sasha Banks. She was released in May of 2016.
“The Bitch is back”
And better than ever!@ArianeAndrew fka Cameron
makes her return to the ring at #EFFYSBIGGAYBRUNCH
🎟👇https://t.co/jQMParxLYh pic.twitter.com/5ut3bm9pGG
— EFFY (@EFFYlives) January 3, 2020
— Ariane Andrew (@ArianeAndrew) January 1, 2020
– ROH has released the following full match between Jushin Liger and Bryan Danielson ahead of Liger’s retirement match at Wrestle Kingdom 14:
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On What Ted Turner Was Concerned With In WCW
- Bruce Prichard on Steve Austin’s Neck Issues Returning in 1999, Being Worried About Austin’s Health
- New Day on Vince McMahon’s Shock At Their Failed Babyface Run, Xavier Woods Putting His Career on the Line to Turn Them Heel
- Eric Bischoff Addresses Report that WCW Let Sid Vicious Slide On Steroid Test In 1993