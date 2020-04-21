Various News: WWE Backstage & Programming Block on FS1, AEW Dark Preview for Tonight, Preview for Impact Rebellion Special

– As previously reported, WWE will have a full block of programming tonight on FOX Sports 1. This includes an all-women’s panel for WWE Backstage at 11:00 pm EST featuring Renee Young, Paige, Ember Moon, and Beth Phoenix. Here’s the full programming lineup for tonight on FS1:

7 PM EST- Becky Lynch’s Most Memorable Matches.

8 PM EST – WWE 24: Ronda Rousey.

9PM EST- Charlotte Flair’s Most Memorable Matches.

10 PM EST- WWE 24: Becky Lynch – The Man

11 PM EST – WWE Backstage featuring all female panel with Renee Young, Paige, Ember Moon and Beth Phoenix.

– As noted, tonight’s AEW Dark has a new episode tonight tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel. The stream starts at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the lineup:

* Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford w/ Kip Sabian

* Joe Alonzo vs. Cody Rhodes

– Also, tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV will be the first of a two-part Rebellion event. Here’s the lineup:

* Sami Callihan vs. Ken Shamrock

* Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion Ace Austin vs. Willie Mack

* Kiera Hogan vs. Kylie Rae

* Tommy Dreamer & Rhino & Mystery Partner vs. OVE