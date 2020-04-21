wrestling / News
Various News: WWE Backstage & Programming Block on FS1, AEW Dark Preview for Tonight, Preview for Impact Rebellion Special
– As previously reported, WWE will have a full block of programming tonight on FOX Sports 1. This includes an all-women’s panel for WWE Backstage at 11:00 pm EST featuring Renee Young, Paige, Ember Moon, and Beth Phoenix. Here’s the full programming lineup for tonight on FS1:
7 PM EST- Becky Lynch’s Most Memorable Matches.
8 PM EST – WWE 24: Ronda Rousey.
9PM EST- Charlotte Flair’s Most Memorable Matches.
10 PM EST- WWE 24: Becky Lynch – The Man
11 PM EST – WWE Backstage featuring all female panel with Renee Young, Paige, Ember Moon and Beth Phoenix.
Tuesday on @FS1, we've got an ALL WOMEN panel on #WWEBackstage with @ReneeYoungWWE, @RealPaigeWWE, @WWEEmberMoon, and, for the first time, @TheBethPhoenix! pic.twitter.com/kaxOuc1WlP
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 17, 2020
– As noted, tonight’s AEW Dark has a new episode tonight tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel. The stream starts at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the lineup:
* Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford w/ Kip Sabian
* Joe Alonzo vs. Cody Rhodes
Tomorrow on #AEWDark!
The Star of the Show @annajay___ vs. @thePenelopeFord w/ @TheKipSabian @JoeAlonzoJr vs. the #AmericanNightmare @CodyRhodes w/ @TheBrandiRhodes.
Watch #AEWDark 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8. pic.twitter.com/PMBqL694AU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 20, 2020
– Also, tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV will be the first of a two-part Rebellion event. Here’s the lineup:
* Sami Callihan vs. Ken Shamrock
* Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion Ace Austin vs. Willie Mack
* Kiera Hogan vs. Kylie Rae
* Tommy Dreamer & Rhino & Mystery Partner vs. OVE
