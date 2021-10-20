Various News: WWE Debuts New Digital Series ‘Build To’, MLW Fusion: Alpha Lineup, Pre-Sale Code For WWE’s Return To Madison Square Garden

– WWE has debuted a new digital series called ‘Build To’, with the first two episodes looking at the 2021 King of the Ring Tournament and the 2021 Queen’s Crown tournament.

– WWE will return to Madison Square Garden on December 26 and there is an online presale right now on Ticketmaster. You can get tickets with the code WWEVIP.

– Here are the matches set for this week’s MLW Fusion: Alpha:

* King Muertes vs. Richard Holliday

* Opera Cup: Calvin Tankman vs. Matt Cross

* Nicole Savoy vs. Holidead