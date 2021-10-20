wrestling / News
Various News: WWE Debuts New Digital Series ‘Build To’, MLW Fusion: Alpha Lineup, Pre-Sale Code For WWE’s Return To Madison Square Garden
October 20, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE has debuted a new digital series called ‘Build To’, with the first two episodes looking at the 2021 King of the Ring Tournament and the 2021 Queen’s Crown tournament.
– WWE will return to Madison Square Garden on December 26 and there is an online presale right now on Ticketmaster. You can get tickets with the code WWEVIP.
– Here are the matches set for this week’s MLW Fusion: Alpha:
* King Muertes vs. Richard Holliday
* Opera Cup: Calvin Tankman vs. Matt Cross
* Nicole Savoy vs. Holidead
More Trending Stories
- Jacy Jayne Taken to Back During WWE NXT Match After Scary Spill to Outside
- MJF Is Keeping His Options Open For When His Contract Expires, Talks AEW & WWE’s Ratings Battle
- Booker T Explains Why He Doesn’t Like Tony Khan Calling Out WWE
- INS Reportedly Tried to Deport Pat Patterson For Being Gay in 1960s