Various News: WWE Executives Sells Stock In The Company, The Story Of The Rare New Jack Figure, Latest Clash With Cesaro
May 1, 2020
– Recent SEC filings from WWE revealed that Kevin Dunn sold 33,000 shares of WWE stock at an average of $45.46, while Bradley Blum sold 16,358 shares at an average of $45.32. You can find those here and here.
– The latest Clash with Cesaro is now online.
– A new video from Major Figure Wrestling podcast features Curt Hawkins discussing a very rare New Jack action figure with a fan.
