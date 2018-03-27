Various News: WWE Files New Trademark For Potential New Series, Free Shibata vs. Okada Match, Lucha Underground Files New Trademark

– According to Pwinsider, WWE applied to trademark “Talking Snack” as the title for what looks to be a series based on cooking and fitness. Here is the description of the trademark…

“G & S: Entertainment services, namely an ongoing audio and visual program in the field of cooking; Entertainment in the nature of on-going audio and visual programs in the fields of recipes, ingredients, and cooking information; Providing a website featuring blogs and non-downloadable publications in the nature of articles in the fields of cooking, recipes, ingredients, exercise, fitness and health; Providing a website featuring information on exercise and fitness; Providing information on physical exercise; Consulting services in the fields of fitness and exercise; Personal training provided in connection with weight loss and exercise programs; Providing personal training and physical fitness consultation to individuals to help them make physical fitness, strength, conditioning, and exercise improvement in their daily living; providing classes, workshops, seminars and camps in the fields of fitness and exercise; Entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about sports and entertainment accessible by means of television, satellite, audio, video, web-based applications, mobile phone applications and computer networks; entertainment services, namely, television shows about sports, entertainment and general interest rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; entertainment services, namely on-going reality based television programs rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing entertainment and sports news and information via a global computer network or commercial online service; entertainment services, namely, provision of information and news about sports, entertainment and general interest rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; Providing online newsletters in the fields of cooking, recipes, ingredients, exercise, fitness and health; online journals, namely blogs, in the fields of cooking, recipes, ingredients, exercise, fitness and health, distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media”

– According to Pwinsider, Lucha Underground applied to trademark “Octagon.” At this time, it’s unknown if the trademark would be related to the original AAA star Octagon or a new character.

– NJPW posted the following free match between Katsuyori Shibata and Kazuchika Okada at last year’s Sakura Genesis. This is Shibata’s final match at this time, as he suffered a subdural hematoma following a shoot head butt during the match…