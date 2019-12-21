Various News: Updated WWE Holiday Tour Schedule, Gerald Brisco Set for Seminar, Wildkat Christmas Night Lineup

– WWE will be starting its Holiday Tour next Thursday, Dec. 26. The WWE tour kicks off with an event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Here’s the full list of dates, cities and venues for the tour:

* Thursday 12/26 Raw in New York City at Madison Square Garden

* Thursday 12/26 Smackdown in Cincinnati, Ohio at the Heritage Bank Center

* Friday 12/27 Raw in Pittsburgh, PA at the PPG Paints Arena

* Friday 12/27 Friday Night Smackdown broadcast in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

* Saturday 12/28 Raw in Baltimore, Maryland at the Royal Farms Arena

* Saturday 12/28 Smackdown in Toronto, Ontario Canada at Coca-Cola Coliseum

* Sunday 12/29 Raw in Hershey, PA at the Giant Center

* Monday 12/30 Monday Night Raw broadcast in Hartford, CT at the XL Center

– WWE talent scout Gerald Brisco is set to appear for a Q&A with seminar at MWF’s Projext X on Saturday, December 28 at Memorial Hall in Melrose, Massachusetts. The event is part of MWF’s Holiday Headlocks Toy Drive.

– Wildkat Wrestling released the following information on their 2nd Holiday Extravaganza Christmas Night show:

Wildkat Wrestling Presents their 2nd Annual Holiday Extravaganza Christmas Night

Seasons Beatings from Wildkat Sports! For the second year in a row, Wildkat Sports & Entertainment presents their year-end Holiday Extravaganza on Christmas Night! Continuing this longstanding pro wrestling tradition, Wildkat Sports offers the greater New Orleans area a most memorable close to Holidays and an explosive end to 2019! With most businesses closed, the only option for evening entertainment on December 25th has often only been “going to the movies”, but with the card Wildkat has put together, you can bet that the Butch Duhe Event Center in Kenner, LA will be packed with wrestling fans for a night they’ll never forget!

One man who will NOT be having a merry Christmas is the Outlaw Matt Lancie. Lancie made history when he became both the Wildkat Revolution and Wildkat Heavyweight Champion at Wildkat’s tremendous Revolution Rumble event in November. News broke this week that during a recent live event in Florida, the Outlaw tore his ACL and will be undergoing surgery that will sideline him indefinitely. This is the same injury that forced Lancie to relinquish the Wildkat Heavyweight Championship during his 1st reign. What does this mean for Wildkat Sports? When asked for comment, General Manager David Powers made it clear that he would address the situation involving Matt Lancie and Wildkat’s two top Championships live at Wildkat’s Holiday Event on December 25th. Will the Outlaw be stripped of his newly won crown? What does the House Of Harper have to say about this? We know Lancie’s HOH stable mates Edgrin Stone and the brand new Wildkat Tag Team Champions, the Pump Patrol, will be in attendance and cannot be happy about this situation. We’ll get the answers to these questions Christmas Night, as well as a stacked lineup of epic matches, including:

MVP vs Jace Valor

J Spade Vs Jett Danger

Pump Patrol in Action

Danny Flamingo Vs Ryan Davidson

Edgrin Stone Vs Steve Anthony

Bu Ku Dao Vs Chuck Devine

Terrale Tempo & Mysterious Q Vs Fortune 5K

Cyrus The Destroyer Vs Rob Horn

We also know that the father son tandem of Luke & PJ Hawx, Hawx Aerie, will be in action!

The 2nd Annual Wildkat Sports & Entertainment Holiday Extravaganza is LIVE from Butch Duhe in Kenner, LA on December 25th. Doors open at 6pm CT/ Bell time at 7pm CT. General admission $15. Floor seats available for $20 For more information visit wildkatsports.com

MVP vs Jace Valor

Montel Vontavious Porter makes his debut with Wildkat Sports against the Baton Rouge Bullet, Jace Valor. MVP was originally scheduled to appear for the Revolution Rumble in November, but instead the former United States Champion will be spending the Holidays in New Orleans this December 25th. The always confident Porter shouldn’t look past the Baton Rouge Bullet, as Jace Valor has something to prove after an impressive appearance in the Revolution Rumble Match. Valor continues to keep his eye on the Revolution Championship, and a win over MVP may just be the ticket he needs into title contention

J Spade Vs Jett Danger

Christmas Night marks one year since the Wildcard J Spade’s historic 479 day reign as Wildkat Champion came to a disastrous end thanks to Wildkat Official Said Abumusa. What a calendar year the Wildcard has had, finally vanquishing Abumusa in a brutal Submissions match at the Rumble. Spade has a new lease on life, and looks to end 2019 on much better terms than last year with a victory over young up and comer Jett Danger. Danger is one of the fresh faces in Wildkat Sports, and has already been projected to be the breakout star of 2020. Though Jett Danger has notched a few contests under his belt, including a brief appearance in this year’s Revolution Rumble, this will be Danger’s first marquee singles match at Wildkat Sports. Can Danger make the most of his opportunity with a win over Wildkat’s longest reigning Champion?

Tag Team Champions In Action

The Pump Patrol’s Curt Matthews and Jared Wayne shocked Wildkat fans at the Revolution Rumble. Not because they won the finals of the Tag Team Tournament to become the first ever Wildkat Tag Team Champions, but due to the manner in which they did it! Chris Harper leapt from commentary to run down and smash Fortune 5K’s Reginald Gates in the face with one of his blue suede shoes to cost Fortune 5K the match and secure it for his two newest clients in Curt Matthews and Jared Wayne. Pump Patrol had been favored to win the entire tournament from the beginning, so to see them steep to such lows was incredibly disappointing. Now unbelievably as members of the House of Harper, the new Tag Team Champions are scheduled to be in action Christmas Night

Danny Flamingo Vs Ryan Davidson

After returning from injury last summer, the Chalmation Sensation Danny Flamingo has remained one Wildkat’s most popular Superstars but has yet to find his feet at Wildkat. Mixing it up in triple threats and multi-man matches where he was neither the loser nor the victor. Christmas Night will be the former Revolution Champion’s first singles match since his return, and the Patron Saint of St. Bernard looks to finally get back on track. It won’t be an easy outing for the Sensational Flamingo though, as he is scheduled to face one of the most dominant athletes on the scene today: Ruthless Ryan Davidson. The Final Boss Davidson can’t be feeling too much holiday cheer after coming in as the runner up in the 2019 Revolution Rumble Match, and is looking to squash anything and anyone in his path.

Edgrin Stone Vs Steve Anthony

The “Exclamation Point” Steve Anthony must be incredibly frustrated over the manner in which he lost his Wildkat Heavyweight Championship to Matt Lancie in their Champion Vs Champion Match. Hardbody Chris Harper’s interference insured that the House of Harper held all the gold at the end of the Revolution Rumble, and you can imagine Steve Anthony is out for a modicum of revenge. He’ll get his chance against the House of Harper’s resident powerhouse: “Standout” Edgrin Stone. With the state of the Wildkat Heavyweight and Revolution Championships in a state of flux, Anthony will be sure to have a vested interest in General Manager David Powers’ announcement over the situation, but can’t let that distract him from concentrating on the task at hand; Edgrin Stone has been an unstoppable bulldozer that the Exclamation Point can’t take lightly.

Bu Ku Dao Vs Chuck Devine

The brash Chuck Devine has made a reputation of being a real party pooper, and is sure to continue being Wildkat’s resident scrooge this Christmas. After ruining the Honkytonk Man’s party at the Rumble, Devine went on to have an impressive showing in the Rumble match, making it all the way to the final four. One of the Superstars Devine eliminated along the way was the Sitsu-Asian BuKu Dao. The short-tempered Situ-Asian looks to even the score and deliver some Bahhumbug to the Decisively Divisive Devine.

Terrale Tempo & Mysterious Q Vs Fortune 5K

Fans were outraged at the conclusion of the Wildkat Tag Team Tournament when Pump Patrol captured the Tag Team Championship over Fortune 5K thanks to interference from Chris Harper. Nathan Bradley and Reginald Gates have voiced their frustrations as well, and look to take out some of that aggression on the team of Terrale Tempo & Mysterious Q. Tempo and Q each were impressive as entries in the Rumble, but will have a hard test as a tandem against one of the hottest young Tag teams on the scene today in Fortune 5K. Bradley and Gates feel they should be celebrating the Holidays as Tag team champions, and a win here may be just what they need to put over their cause.

Cyrus The Destroyer Vs Rob Horn

While the “Decisively Divisive” Chuck Devine has his hands full with Buku Dao, his cohort, the Decidedly Disgusting Rob Horn has his own issues. Horn took a walloping from the Southern Stomper Luke Hawx in the Revolution Rumble, and his Christmas Evening doesn’t look to fare any better, as he’ll be facing the colossal Cyrus the Destroyer, who looks to deck the Halls of the young up and comer.

Hawx Aerie In Action

Two of the biggest victors coming out of Wildkat’s Hugely successful Revolution Rumble were Luke and PJ Hawx. The Southern Stomper made history by winning the Revolution Rumble for the first time, while his son, The Prodigy PJ, stole the show with the match of the night and was finally able shut up Stevie Richard’s after their yearlong feud. After opening gifts Christmas Morning, the father and son come to compete once again as a team at Wildkat Sports. Who will Hawx Aerie be facing? And how will Luke’s Revolution Rumble victory affect this Tag team, as he is now the #1 contender for the Wildkat Revolution Championship?