Various News: WWE Hypes Ronda Rousey on Shark Week, Chavo Guerrero on Edge & Christian’s Podcast, Preview For Next Week’s Something Else to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard

– WWE posted the following this morning, hyping Ronda Rousey’s appearance Discovery Channel’s Shark Week…

Ronda Rousey might be The Baddest Woman on The Planet, but how would she fare against some of the deep sea’s most terrifying creatures? The WWE Universe will find out the answer to that question during “Ronda Rousey Uncaged,” a special airing during the all-star first night of Discovery Channel’s Shark Week on Sunday, July 22, at 10/9 C. In the special, Rousey will set out to test her courage and prove that the mentality that made her an Olympic medalist, UFC Hall of Famer and WWE Superstar will allow her to stare down any opponent, whether on land or at sea. She’ll dive into the ocean, guided by former Navy diver and shark attack survivor Paul de Gelder, who will coach her through three rounds of survival training against the heavyweights of the sea, including the fearsome bull shark. That builds up to a historic main event, where Rousey will attempt to step outside the cage to face one of the sea’s ultimate predators – the mako shark. How will Rousey fare against an opponent she can’t put in her patented armbar? What will happen when she comes face to face with the predators of the deep? Find out during “Ronda Rousey Uncaged,” during Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, Sunday, July 22, at 10/9 C.

– Chavo Guerrero Jr. appears on today’s Edge and Christian Podcast to talk GLOW. You can check that out here.

– Here is a preview for next week’s Something Else to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard…

“It’s either the end of season one or the grand finale, I guess we’ll see, but we’re going out with a bang,” said co-host Conrad Thompson. “We’re going to do something that a lot of people are not expecting us to do, and that is talk about CM Punk.”

Conrad Thompson spoke with Sports Illustrated about the episode…

“Bruce wasn’t there for any of the lawsuit, but he was privy to the way ‘The Machine’ and specifically Vince McMahon thinks. I do want to examine a lot of the rumor and innuendo surrounding Punk’s release, and Bruce can give us a look into the mind of Vince McMahon. We’ll also talk about Bruce’s real-life experiences with CM Punk, and cover all of Punk’s run while Bruce was there. We’ll also cover those who were against Punk in the back, as it has been pretty evident that some people were big advocates and others who weren’t.”