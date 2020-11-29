Various News: WWE Issues Storyline Injury Updates On Jey Uso and Otis, Free 2005 Match From Impact Wrestling, Ricky Morton Accepts GCW Challenge

– WWE has issued storyline injury updates on Otis and Jey Uso after last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown. Uso attacked Otis at the beginning of the show, only to be attacked himself by Kevin Owens at the end.

Following Friday Night SmackDown, WWE Digital has learned the status of two blue brand Superstars.

Otis was evaluated by WWE Medical following Jey Uso’s attack. The evaluation revealed multiple areas of contusions and tenderness of the muscles throughout the thoracic spine region. Examination of the bony regions of the thoracic spine and ribs did not reveal any abnormalities.

Jey Uso was sent to the trainer’s room following his match with Kevin Owens and the ringside physician’s evaluation revealed bilateral upper extremity weakness as a result of stretching of the lower cervical nerve roots from the chair strikes. The belief is that this weakness is temporary and should resolve over the next few days.

Stay locked in to WWE digital and social channels for the latest developments.

– Impact Wrestling has released a free match from 2005, featuring Kevin Nash vs. Monty Brown vs. DDP from Final Resolution 2005.

– ‘The Problem’ Sefa Fatu issued an open challenge for his debut at GCW Slime Season, which was accepted by Ricky Morton.