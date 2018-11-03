Various News: WWE Lists Top 5 Champion vs. Champion Matches, Young Bucks React To Karl Anderson’s Son Hitting Spinebuster, Bella Twins Red Carpet Interview From Evoltuion

Quantcast

 

November 3, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– WWE has posted a new Instagram video listing the top five Champion vs. Champion matches in the company’s history. They include:

5. Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles (Survivor Series 2017)
4. John Cena vs. Kevin Owens (Elimination Chamber 2015)
3. The Hardy Boyz vs. The Dudley Boyz (Survivor Series 2001)
2. Randy Orton vs. John Cena (TLC 2013)
1. Hulk Hogan vs. The Ultimate Warrior (Wrestlemania VI)

– Karl Anderson posted a clip of his eight-year-old son hitting a spinebuster and Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks responded.

– WWE has posted a red carpet interview with the Bella Twins, Trish Stratus and more from Evolution.

