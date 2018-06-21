Various News: WWE Mini-Documentary on Ronda Rousey, John Hennigan vs. Teddy Hart Added to MLW’s July 12th TV Taping, WWE Hidden Gems Update

– WWE posted the following Mini-Documentary on Ronda Rousey, looking at the build to the WWE MITB PPV and her match with Nia Jax…

Go inside the mind of The Baddest Woman on the Planet as Ronda Rousey grants unprecedented access to her life on the day she faced Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax at WWE Money in the Bank 2018.

– MLW announced today that John Hennigan vs. Teddy Hart has been added to the company’s July 12th TV taping in Orlando, FL. Here is the updated card…

* $60,000 Bounty Match: Shane Strickland vs. Low Ki

* MLW Tag Team Title Match: Champions Pentagon & Fenix vs. ACH & Rich Swann

* Grudge Match: Jimmy Havoc vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

* John Hennigan vs. Teddy Hart

– The latest Hidden Gems update on the WWE Network features the late Chris Candido and the late Boo Bradley (Balls Mahoney) battling in Smoky Mountain Wrestling…