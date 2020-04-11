wrestling / News
Various News: WWE Network Adds 10 Greatest Matches of the 2010s, Dustin Rhodes Turns 51 Years Old, Daniel Bryan Wins ROH Online Bracket
– WWE added a new Best of compilation for the WWE Network showcasing the 10 Greatest Matches of the 2010s. The compilation is hosted by Evan T. Mack. Here’s the lineup for the WWE Network:
10. Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship – Wrestlemania 35
9. The Wyatt Family vs. The Shield – No Way Out 2014
8. CM Punk vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship – Money in the Bank 2011
7. Undertaker vs. Triple H with Shawn Michaels as special guest referee (Hell in a Cell-End of an Era Match) WrestleMania 28.
6. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn – Battleground 2016
5. Sasha Banks vs. Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women’s Championship – Royal Rumble 2019
4. Daniel Bryan vs. Triple H – Wrestlemania 30
3. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women’s Championship (Last Woman Standing) – Evolution 2018
2. AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship – Money in the Bank 2019.
1 Shawn Michaels vs. Undertaker (Career versus Streak) WrestleMania 2
– AEW wished wished Dustin Rhodes a happy birthday today. He turns 51 years old.
Happy Birthday to #TheNatural, A Legend, & #AEW #TNTChampionship Tournament participant @dustinrhodes! pic.twitter.com/pahTvrOn4j
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 11, 2020
– Daniel Bryan (formerly Bryan Danielson) won the Bracket of Honor Championship for ROH. You can see the announcement below. Bryan beat CM Punk in the fan voting of the finals for the online tournament.
BRYAN DANIELSON WINS BRACKET OF HONOR CHAMPIONSHIP
Danielson defeated CM Punk in the finals of the Bracket of Honor online tournament: https://t.co/gp7Sm25VwU
Thank you for voting!
Should we have another online tournament? pic.twitter.com/0JpNxr0iKh
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 10, 2020
